World

JUST IN | Britain's Queen Elizabeth has died — Buckingham Palace

By Reuters - 08 September 2022
Queen Elizabeth and her son and heir, Prince Charles.
Image: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Her eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

