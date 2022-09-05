Botswana opposition urges Zimbabwe democratic reform, plan to tackle migrants

The opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) says it is concerned by comments made by President Mokgweetsi Masisi during his state visit to Zimbabwe.
Masisi arrived in Zimbabwe on Thursday for a three-day state visit for the official opening of this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show. On his arrival, Masisi called for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe and said he had a “very strong friendship” with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
“President Mnangagwa and I have a very strong friendship. You must know it and you must see it. We just came from our elective congress and Zanu-PF was well-represented. We belong to the same revolutionary southern African movement and that’s why we call for the removal of sanctions as Zimbabwe’s sanctions are Botswana’s sanctions. The sanctions must go,” said Masisi.
BCP said Masisi’s comments were “irresponsible commentary and utterly disregard the prevailing political and economic situation engulfing its neighbours”.
“President Masisi’s visit to Zimbabwe was a state visit. The BCP is therefore surprised at the partisan nature of his welcome, which is a foreign practice in the conduct of international relations, especially those of a sovereign nation. President Masisi’s attempt to absolve Zanu-PF and President Mnangagwa from the Zimbabwean crisis is not only affront and insult to the suffering people of Zimbabwe, but is also an attempt to revise history in the most deceptive way.
“The fact is the sanctions are only targeted at designated people in Zimbabwe who are key members of the Mugabe regime, including Mnangagwa. How this affects the economy of Zimbabwe is yet to be explained. President Masisi must confide in Batswana before he tells the world he speaks on their behalf.
“We call on the government of Zimbabwe to introduce the necessary reforms that will allow for true democracy to thrive. Repression of political opponents and intimidation of those who challenge the Zanu-PF regime should be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
“Instead of focusing on President Mnangagwa’s personal problem of sanctions, we pray the two must provide economic relief to Zimbabweans at home to scale down economic migrants in other countries.”
During the state visit Masisi was accompanied by first lady Neo Masisi, foreign minister Lemogang Kwape and minister of Agriculture Fidelis Molao. Masisi and the first lady also toured Zimbabwe’s Eastern Highlands and took part in activities such as trout fishing.
TimesLIVE
Botswana opposition urges Zimbabwe democratic reform, plan to tackle migrants
Critical of president’s focus on sanctions
Image: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
TimesLIVE
