US angers China with potential $1.1bn arms sale to Taiwan

The US state department has approved a potential $1.1bn sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, with China threatening to take counter measures.
This as two Chinese fighter jets on Saturday crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said.
It added it had detected four Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships operating around Taiwan. China has been carrying out drills near the island which Beijing claims as its own territory since early last month.
The Pentagon announced the package on Friday in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around the country, after a visit to the island last month by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking US official to travel to Taipei in years.
Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington, said the possible arms sale “severely jeopardises China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait”.
“China will resolutely take legitimate and necessary countermeasures in light of the development of the situation,” he said.
President Joe Biden's administration said the package has been under consideration for some time and was developed in consultation with Taiwan and US lawmakers.
“As the PRC continues to increase pressure on Taiwan — including through heightened military air and maritime presence around Taiwan — and engages in attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait, we’re providing Taiwan with what it needs to maintain its self-defence capabilities,” Laura Rosenberger, White House senior director for China and Taiwan, said.
The Pentagon said the equipment and support announced on Friday would not alter the basic military balance in the region. US officials said they did not reflect any change in policy towards Taiwan.
“These proposed sales are routine cases to support Taiwan’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability,” a US state department spokesperson said, requesting anonymity.
Taiwan's defence ministry expressed its thanks, adding that China's recent “provocative” activities represented a serious threat and the arms sale would help it face China's military pressure.
“At the same time, it also demonstrates that it will help our country strengthen its overall defence capabilities and jointly maintain the security and peace of the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region,” the ministry said.
The sales must be reviewed by Congress, but both Democratic and Republican congressional aides said they do not expect opposition.
US angers China with potential $1.1bn arms sale to Taiwan
Image: Bloomberg
