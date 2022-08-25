Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa awarded R269m over crash site photos

The widow of the late basketball star Kobe Bryant was awarded $16m (about R269m) by a jury on Wednesday over the sharing of photos of human remains at the helicopter crash site where her husband, their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in 2020, according to multiple media reports.

Vanessa Bryant had sued Los Angeles County, alleging invasion of privacy after accusing members of the Los Angeles County sheriffs and fire departments of sharing gruesome images of the crash in unofficial settings, including to patrons in a bar.

Chris Chester, whose wife Sarah, 45, and daughter, Payton, 13, were among those killed in the crash and who joined Bryant’s lawsuit, was awarded $15m, bringing the total jury award to $31m.