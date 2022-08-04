Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power

The order asks the federal health department to consider allowing Medicaid funds to be used to help facilitate out of state travel for abortions. Like Biden's first order signed in July, it is meant to address the recent Supreme Court decision to end the nationwide constitutional right to abortion.

It is expected to have limited impact, as Republicans in US states push a wave of laws restricting abortion, access to medication and funding for such services.

The president's actions come a day after Kansas voters rejected one such effort, to remove abortion protections from the state's constitution. The vote was a resounding win for the abortion rights movement in the first statewide electoral test since the Supreme Court ruling.

"I don't think the court has any notion for that matter or the Republican party for that matter...how women are going to respond. They don't have a clue about the power of American women," Biden said. "Last night in Kansas they found out."