Beijing urges millions to keep working from home amid Covid-19 outbreak menace

Beijing authorities extended work-from-home guidance for many of its 22-million residents to stem a persistent Covid-19 outbreak, while Shanghai deployed more testing and curbs to hold on to its hard-won 'zero Covid' status after two months of lockdown.

On Monday, the Chinese capital reported 99 new cases were detected on May 22, up from 61 the previous day - the largest daily tally so far during a month-old outbreak that has consistently seen dozens of new infections every day.

In Shanghai fewer than 600 daily cases were reported for May 22, with none outside quarantined areas, as there has been the case for much of the past week.

Analysts at Gavekal Dragonomics estimated last week that fewer than 5% of Chinese cities were reporting infections, down from a quarter in late March, in a Covid outbreak that has cast a pall over growth in the world's no. 2 economy. But vigilance, and concern, remains acute in Shanghai and the capital.

While there were no new announcements of areas being closed in Beijing, five of the city's 16 districts advised residents to work from home and avoid gatherings. Those who have to go to work should have a negative result on a PCR test taken within 48 hours, and must not deviate from their home-to-work commute.

"The city's epidemic prevention and control is at a critical moment," Beijing's Tongzhou district posted on its WeChat account late on Sunday, asking residents who work in five other districts to do their jobs from home this week.

"One step forward and victory is in sight. One step back, and previous efforts would be wasted."