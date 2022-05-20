×

Three people stabbed in southeast Norway attack

By Reuters - 20 May 2022
A police vehicle is parked behind a barrier tape on the side of the road, following attacks, in Nore, Numedal region, Norway May 20, 2022.
Image: Lise Aserud/NTB/via REUTERS

At least three people were stabbed and injured on Friday in random attacks in a village in southeast Norway, police said.

One of the victims was in critical condition.

A suspect was later apprehended, officials said.

“I can confirm we have the offender under control,” a police spokesperson told Reuters. “We do not believe there were any more offenders.”

Police had earlier said at least four people were stabbed.

The attack took place in the rural, mountainous Nore and Uvdal municipality in Norway's Numedal region.

