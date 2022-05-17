Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol, ceding control to Russia

About 600 troops were believed to have been inside the steel plant. Ukraine's military said efforts were under way to evacuate those still inside.

"We hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an early morning address. "There are severely wounded ones among them. They're receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive."

Reuters saw five buses carrying troops from Azovstal arrive in Novoazovsk late on Monday. In one, marked with Z like many Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, men were stacked on stretchers on three levels. One man was wheeled out, his head tightly wrapped in thick bandages.

Heavy shelling reported

Ukrainian fighters in recent days have driven Russian forces out of the area near Kharkiv, the biggest city in the east, having earlier held the capital Kyiv and its surrounds.

But fierce fighting and shelling continued across a broad area of the country's east.

Zelenskyy's office said on Tuesday the entire front line around Donetsk is under constant massive shelling, while in the northern region of Chernihiv, a missile strike on the village of Desna killed and wounded an unspecified number of people.

Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces were reinforcing and preparing to renew their offensive near Slovyansk and Drobysheve, southeast of the strategic town of Izyum, having suffered losses elsewhere.

Areas around Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, near the Polish border, have continued to come under Russian attack. A series of explosions struck Lviv early on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said. One missile hit a military facility but there were no casualties, according to Zelenskyy's office.

A village in Russia's western province of Kursk bordering Ukraine came under Ukrainian fire on Tuesday, regional governor Roman Starovoit said. Three houses and a school were hit but there were no injuries, he said.

Russian border guards returned fire to quell the shooting from large-calibre weapons on the border village of Alekseyevka, Starovoit wrote on messaging app Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately confirm details of battleground accounts.

Moscow calls its nearly three-month-old invasion a "special military operation" to rid Ukraine of fascists, an assertion Kyiv and its Western allies say is a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war.

Putin climbdown over Nato

Zelenskyy planned to speak to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macro on Tuesday, his office said.

Russia has faced massive sanctions for its actions in Ukraine, but EU foreign ministers failed on Monday to pressure Hungary to lift its veto of a proposed oil embargo.

German finance minister Christian Lindner said he is open to the idea of seizing Russian state assets to finance Ukraine's reconstruction.