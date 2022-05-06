US limits use of J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine on blood clot risks

The US health regulator said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare blood clotting syndrome, the latest setback to the shot that has been eclipsed by rivals.

The J&J shot, which received US clearance in February 2021 for adults, can be administered in cases where authorised or approved Covid-19 vaccines are not accessible or if an individual is not keen to use the other two shots, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

J&J is one of the three vaccines in use in the US. The other two are from Moderna and Pfizer .

The vaccine maker said it has updated the US Covid-19 vaccine fact sheet to warn about the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a rare but potentially life-threatening condition.

Use of the J&J shot has been weak in high-income countries, hurt by reports of rare, potentially deadly blood clots and production issues, including an accidental mix-up of ingredients by a contract manufacturer, and concerns about efficacy.