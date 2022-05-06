×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Astronauts land safely on Earth after 175 days in space

By TimesLIVE - 06 May 2022
SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance is seen as it returns from space off the coast of Florida after 175 days aboard the Space Station.
SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance is seen as it returns from space off the coast of Florida after 175 days aboard the Space Station.
Image: NASA

“Splashdown! Dragon has safely made it home with precious cargo aboard: four Crew 3 astronauts.”

This was how Nasa on Friday announced the safe return to Earth of a team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS). They had spent 175 days aboard the SpaceX CrewDragon capsule named Endurance.

Astronauts Tom Marshburn, 61, Raja Chari, 44, Kayla Barron, 34, and Matthias Maurer, 52, landed in the sea off the coast of Florida in the US.

Reuters reports the team was designated “Crew 3” because it is the third fully fledged long-duration group of astronauts SpaceX has launched to the space station for the US space agency.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Drought Crisis : Residents Information Session
High court bid to stop Karpowership deal

Most Read