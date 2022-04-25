Twitter set to accept Musk's $43bn offer — sources

Twitter is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for about $43bn (roughly R673bn) in cash, the price the CEO of Tesla has called his "best and final" offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter may announce the $54.20 per share (roughly R848) deal later on Monday after its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.

Musk, the world's richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

Twitter has not been able to secure so far a "go-shop" provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids once the deal is signed, the sources said. Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee, the sources added.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.