UK's Johnson did not break Covid-19 laws 'with malice', minister says

A senior British minister said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not set out to break Covid-19 laws with malice and is mortified after he was fined by police for attending a gathering during lockdown, as calls mounted for Johnson to quit.

Johnson, his wife Carrie and finance minister Rishi Sunak were fined on Tuesday for breaching laws the government imposed to curb Covid-19, drawing a wave of condemnation, including from the families of those who died alone during the pandemic.

The prime minister initially told parliament that no parties took place. But police have investigated 12 gatherings after an internal inquiry found his staff had enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties at a time when social mixing was all but banned in the country.

Johnson has since said he attended some of the events, raising the prospect that he could face further fines.