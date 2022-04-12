×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

WATCH | Iraqi women team up to clear mines and save lives

By TimesLIVE - 12 April 2022

In northern Iraq, Asmaa Khalil leads a team of five women who meticulously clear mines by removing IEDs laid by Islamic State that prevent local farmers from cultivating their land.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read