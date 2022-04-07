Twitter employees in a flap after Musk's arrival

News of Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking a board seat at Twitter has some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content, company insiders told Reuters.

Within hours of the surprise disclosure this week that Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist”, acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives began flooding social media with calls for the return of Donald Trump. The former US president was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the January 6 Capitol riot over concerns around incitement of violence.

“Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter's largest shareholder it's time to lift the political censorship. Oh ... and BRING BACK TRUMP!” tweeted Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Monday.

Despite Twitter's reiteration this week that the board does not make policy decisions, four Twitter employees who spoke to Reuters said they fear Musk's ability to influence the company's policies on abusive users and harmful content.

With Musk on the board, the employees say his views on moderation could weaken years-long efforts to make Twitter a place of healthy discourse and allow trolling and mob attacks to flourish.