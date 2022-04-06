×

WATCH | Nasa astronaut speaks about record 355 days in space

Mark Vande Hei has smashed the previous record of 340 days

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 06 April 2022

Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei discusses his record-breaking mission to the International Space Station. He logged a US space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, surpassing the previous 340-day record set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016, according to Nasa.

 

