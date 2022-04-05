Shanghai puts 26-million people into lockdown as Covid-19 infections surge

Chinese authorities extended the lockdown of Shanghai to cover all of the financial centre’s 26-million people on Tuesday, after citywide testing saw new Covid-19 cases surge to more than 13,000 amid growing public anger over quarantine rules.

The lockdown now covers the entire city after restrictions in the city’s western districts were extended until further notice, in what has become a major test for China’s zero-tolerance strategy to eliminate the novel coronavirus.

At least 38,000 personnel have been deployed to Shanghai from other regions in what state media has described as the biggest nationwide medical operation since the shutdown of Wuhan in early 2020 after the first known coronavirus outbreak.

The city’s quarantine policy has been criticised for separating children from parents and putting asymptomatic cases among those with symptoms. Some public health experts say it is no longer an effective strategy.

“I do not think this is a good idea as more that 24 months into the pandemic we know so much more,” said Jaya Dantas, professor of international health at Curtin University in Australia, adding that China’s “resource intensive” strategies to combat Covid-19 needed to be revised.