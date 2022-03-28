World

Oscars organiser says it does not condone violence

By Nichola Groom - 28 March 2022
Chris Rock stands backstage at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 27, 2022.
Image: Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

The organiser of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday tweeted that it does not condone violence following an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage during the live broadcast.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted following the ceremony.

“Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

Reuters

