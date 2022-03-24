Ukraine urges global protests a month since Russian invasion

Ukraine's leader called for global solidarity on Thursday to mark a month since Russia's invasion began, urging people around the world to take to the streets and calling on leaders meeting in summits in Europe to bolster action against Moscow.

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels for meetings of the Nato alliance, G7 and EU over the invasion that began on February 24 and has led to more than 3.6-million people fleeing from the country.

“Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.

After four weeks of conflict, Russia has failed to seize any major city and with its ground advances seemingly stalled, it has engaged in aerial bombardment, shelling and rocketing of cities, bringing devastation in many places and forcing a quarter of Ukraine's population of 44-million from their homes.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russian President Vladimir Putin should appear before the International Criminal Court.

Biden has called Putin a war criminal. The US has said it has assessed that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, US secretary of state Antony Blinken said.