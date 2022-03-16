Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy to seek more help in speech to US Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set on Wednesday to make an urgent appeal to the US Congress for more help in fending off a Russian invasion that has brought death and destruction and seen a wave of refugees fleeing his country.

Zelenskyy’s virtual address to members of the House of Representatives and Senate, scheduled for 9am EDT (3pm SA time), comes a day after he made a plea to Canada’s parliament for more Western sanctions on Russia and the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

A no-fly zone is a step US President Joe Biden and Nato allies have resisted out of a fear of escalating the war that began with Russia’s February 24 invasion. Biden on Tuesday signed into law $13.6bn (R204bn) in emergency aid to Ukraine to help it obtain more weaponry and for humanitarian assistance.

Zelenskyy has sought in recent weeks to shore up support for his country in speeches to foreign audiences, including the European Parliament and British parliament.

Support for Ukraine is a rare instance in which Republicans and Democrats have aligned in a sharply divided Congress, with some lawmakers in both parties urging Biden to go further to help Ukraine. There is some bipartisan support in Congress for rushing combat aircraft to Ukraine.