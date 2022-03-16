Ukraine President Zelenskyy asks US Congress to help 'protect our skies'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged the US Congress to provide more weapons to help his country fight off Russian air strikes in an invasion that has brought death and destruction and unleashed a wave of refugees.

Reacting to concerns by President Joe Biden and many US lawmakers that imposing a no-fly zone could escalate the conflict with nuclear-armed Russia, Zelenskyy asked for more aircraft and air defence systems.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death,” he told a meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate. “I need to protect our skies.”

Zelenskyy's virtual address came a day after he made a plea to Canada's parliament for more Western sanctions against Russia and the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid a conflict that began with Russia's February 24 invasion.

Biden on Tuesday signed into law $13.6bn (about R204bn) in emergency aid to Ukraine to help it obtain more weaponry and for humanitarian assistance.

Biden was expected to announce an additional $800m (roughly R12bn) in security assistance to Ukraine later on Wednesday in remarks on US aid to the country, a White House official said.