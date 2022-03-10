Russia says claim that it bombed a children's hospital is 'fake news'
Russia said on Thursday a Ukrainian claim that it bombed a children's hospital in Mariupol was “fake news” because the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops.
“That’s how fake news is born,” Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's first deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Twitter.
That’s how #Fakenews is born. We warned in our statement back on 7 March (https://t.co/OpSeejBais) that this hospital has been turned into a military object by radicals. Very disturbing that UN spreads this information without verification #Mariupol #Mariupolhospital https://t.co/99v8avyThS pic.twitter.com/JsHgsv5YfQ— Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 9, 2022
Polyanskiy said Russia had warned on March 7 that the hospital had been turned into a military object from which Ukrainians were firing.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed the children's hospital on Wednesday.
Reuters
