Ukraine puzzled by SA's 'abstain' vote at UN on 'Russian aggression'
The Ukrainian ambassador to SA, Liubov Abravitova, said on Thursday she believed SA abstained from voting on the UN General Assembly's motion to reprimand Russia because it was obliged to for the support SA received from the Soviet Union during apartheid.
“We must understand that Russia, which took the legacy of the USSR, is strongly following the narrative of its importance in the countries of Southern Africa and, generally, in Africa in their struggle against colonialism and particularly apartheid in SA,” said Abravitova.
She made the comments during a Ukrainian and US briefing following SA's decision to abstain from the vote to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
On Wednesday, TimesLIVE reported that SA justified its decision by saying the resolution “does not create an environment conducive for diplomacy, dialogue and mediation”.
Of the assembly's 193 members, 141 voted in favour of the resolution to censure Russia. Thirty-five members, including SA and China, abstained and five countries, Russia, Syria, Belarus, North Korea and Eritrea, voted against the resolution. While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight.
Abrabitova said: “That brings a strong sentiment towards Russia and some kind of obligation towards Russia. And I think that is the main reason those countries that abstained did abstain.”
Her sentiments were shared by US mission to SA chargé d'affaires Todd Haskell, who said SA should make a bold pronouncement on the matter.
Haskell said: “Right now we are looking at not just the guns against the Ukraine's head but tanks in their streets, planes flying over their cities dropping bombs ... As Desmond Tutu used to say in a fight between the oppressor and the oppressed, choosing not to take sides is taking sides. And that is siding with the oppressor.
“I am saddened when SA does not live up fully to its principles, no country is perfect. The US has made serious mistakes ... I would urge my South African friends to name the oppressor here and to not just sit on the fence.”
On Wednesday, the South African government explained why it abstained.
“Our position ... is that SA remains deeply concerned by the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the regional and international socioeconomic implications. We strongly urge all sides to uphold international law, including humanitarian law and human rights law, as well as the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty and territorial integrity,” said SA's permanent representative to the UN, Mathu Joyini.
Earlier on Thursday, Abravitova expressed disappointment over SA’s decision, saying she was “puzzled by the decision of SA to abstain”.
“Being a leader of democratic processes not only in the region but globally, we consider this approach not useful for the resolution of conflict,” she said.
She said she was aware of reasons provided by SA to abstain, however, “it’s very alarming for us is that in that explanation, we do not see any word about Russian invasion, aggression and military action and the wording calls it 'conflict in Ukraine', which is unacceptable”.
Abravitova said there was no conflict in Ukraine: “There is war of Russia in Ukraine and not to accept it and acknowledge it in the statement is already a statement [that is not neutral].”
