VW temporarily suspends deliveries of cars already in Russia to dealerships

By Reuters - 28 February 2022
Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships.
Image: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Volkswagen temporarily suspended deliveries of cars already in Russia to local dealerships, the RIA news agency said on Monday, citing a company statement.

Separately, Volkswagen decided to halt production for a few days this week at two German factories after a delay in getting parts made in Ukraine.

