UK PM Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday - government
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday before speaking to G7 leaders and then giving a statement to parliament on a new package of sanctions, a government source said.
Johnson's statement to parliament will be at 1700 GMT, the House of Commons said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)
