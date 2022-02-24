World

UK PM Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday - government

By Reuters - 24 February 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Image: Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation later on Thursday before speaking to G7 leaders and then giving a statement to parliament on a new package of sanctions, a government source said.

Johnson's statement to parliament will be at 1700 GMT, the House of Commons said on Twitter. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James)

