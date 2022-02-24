World

Russian military convoy in annexed Crimea seen moving north

By Reuters - 24 February 2022
Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv,
UKRAINE-CRISIS KYIV-PEOPLE Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv,
Image: VALENTYN OGIRENKO

A Russian military convoy in annexed Crimea with the letter "Z" painted on the sides of vehicles was seen driving north towards mainland Ukraine on Thursday, a witness told Reuters.

A second convoy of military vehicles with the same markings was parked at Krasniperekopsk about 40 km (25 miles) from the boundary between Crimea and mainland Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

