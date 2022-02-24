World

Russia says it has taken out infrastructure at Ukraine air bases -reports

By Reuters - 24 February 2022
People take shelter in a subway station, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022
Russia's defence ministry said it has taken out military infrastructure at Ukrainian air bases and degraded Ukraine's air defences, Russian news agencies reported.

The Russian ministry denied reports that one of its aircraft had been downed over Ukraine. Ukraine's military said earlier that five Russian planes and one helicopter had been shot down over its Luhansk region.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Tom Hogue

