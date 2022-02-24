World

Japan PM Kishida condemns Russia's actions in Ukraine

By Reuters - 24 February 2022
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announces Japan's decision to impose sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine, at his residence in Tokyo,
Image: KYODO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan strongly condemns the one-sided actions of Russia, following reports that Russian forces had fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities.

Kishida said he has instructed the relevant Japanese authorities to do everything possible to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals in Ukraine.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east of Ukraine earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Tom Hogue)

