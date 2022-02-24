World

Italy condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustifiable" - PM

By Reuters - 24 February 2022
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall,
Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Queen Elizabeth during the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall,
Image: Jack Hill/Pool via REUTERS

Italy condemns Russia's attack on Ukraine as "unjustified and unjustifiable" and is working with its European and NATO allies to respond immediately with unity and determination, the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...
Max Verstappen’s Icy Pre-Season Fun: Driving An F1 Car On The GP Ice Race ...

Most Read