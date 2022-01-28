Thousands of fish die from thermal shock as cold sweeps Greece

“The destruction is huge, it is estimated there are around 50 tonnes of dead fish,” said Ioannis Ouzounoglou, who works at the state-owned fish farm, after collecting some in his rowing boat.

“In all the last years that I have been recording and measuring temperatures in the area, I never expected that we would have such low temperatures in the minuses.”

Countries across the region have been hit by a rare cold snap, including in Athens which was blanketed in snow.

The fish's enclosure in the farm in the lagoon prevented them from swimming out to the deeper waters of the lake or sea to survive, scientist Konstantinos Perdikaris from the Department of Fisheries said.