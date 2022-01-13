'Heartfelt apologies': UK PM Boris Johnson admits attending lockdown party

“I went into that garden just after six on the 20th of May 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working,” Johnson said.

“With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside.”

Leaders of all the main opposition parties called for his resignation, while the Conservatives' leader in Scotland became the first figure in his party to say Johnson should now quit.

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the public — who handed Johnson a landslide election victory in December 2019 after he promised to secure Britain's exit from the European Union — thought him a liar.

“The party's over, prime minister,” Starmer told him.

“After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road. His defence that he didn't realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that it is actually offensive to the British public.”

Anger has grown since ITV News reported Johnson and partner Carrie mingled with about 40 staff in the Downing Street garden after his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds sent an invitation asking attendees to “bring your own booze”. Johnson's press secretary said the prime minister had not seen that email.

Numerous people, including some MPs, have described how the rules kept them from the bedsides of dying loved ones last May in contrast to the events in Downing Street.

Some of Johnson's own Conservative MPs had said his response on Wednesday to the growing furore would determine his future.