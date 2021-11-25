RECORDED | Launch of the 16 Days of Activism Campaign
Minister of women, youth and persons with disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane launches the 16 Days of Activism Campaign at the Zoe Bible Church in Zone 6 Pimville, Johannesburg.
