'You cannot claim self-defence against a danger you create', jury in Rittenhouse trial hears

Prosecutors and defense counsel in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse presented conflicting pictures of the defendant on Monday: an armed vigilante who provoked a series of violent encounters and a teenager who just wanted to help the community.

The widely differing portrayals were presented over more than five hours of closing arguments, the attorneys' last chance to influence the jury before it decides the fate of Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and wounded a third during racial justice protests in the city of Kenosha last year.

Jurors will begin deliberations on Tuesday morning.

Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger told the jury to ignore Rittenhouse's argument that he was ambushed and fired his semi-automatic AR-15-style rifle in self-defence during the chaotic night of protests on Aug. 25, 2020.

Instead, Binger argued, Rittenhouse instigated the first shooting by pointing his weapon at people, and caused the subsequent encounters by creating an “active shooter” situation in which protesters felt an urgency to disarm him.

“If you created the danger, you forfeit the right to self-defence by bringing that gun, aiming it at people, threatening people's lives,” said Binger, who aimed the gun in front of the jury to demonstrate. “The defendant provoked everything.”

The defense said Rittenhouse, who carried a medical kit in addition to his gun, merely wanted to help the injured and protect a used-car dealership from the kind of property damage that had marred protests in Kenosha over two previous nights.

“Kyle was a 17-year-old child out there trying to help this community,” said Mark Richards, Rittenhouse's lawyer.