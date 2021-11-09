Police chief met with rapper Travis Scott before stampede that killed 8 at US music festival

Houston's police chief said on Monday he met briefly with hip-hop star Travis Scott to voice his "public safety concerns" before the rapper took the stage for a weekend performance that ended with eight people killed and dozens more injured in a stampede.

Chief Troy Finner publicly disclosed conveying words of caution to Scott in person as legal action mounted on behalf of concertgoers crushed in Friday's deadly crowd surge, while police pursued a criminal probe of the tragedy.

Scott, the hometown recording star who was performing on stage as headliner of his Astroworld festival when the incident occurred, canceled an appearance scheduled for this weekend at a similar outdoor event in Las Vegas, a source close to Scott said.

Scott said on Monday he would cover all funeral costs and offer aid to those affected. He is also working with law enforcement and city officials to "respectfully and appropriately connect" with victims and their families, according to a statement.

The victims were crushed in a surge of fans near the stage at NRG Park at around 9:30 p.m., with some unable to breathe and others trampled underfoot. Hundreds of others in the sellout crowd of 50,000 were injured throughout the day.

Fans described a chaotic scene after a steady escalation of disruptive behavior over several hours.

Finner said in a statement released via Twitter that he met with Scott and his head of security "for a few moments" prior to the headliner's ill-fated performance.

"The meeting was brief and respectful and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as chief of police," Finner wrote, making no explicit mention of concertgoers' accounts of gate-crashing and increasingly unruly behavior throughout the day among the largely young crowd.

LAWSUITS CLAIM NEGLIGENCE

The eight fans who lost their lives ranged in age from 14 to 27 and included a high school baseball player, a high school band member who loved to dance and several college students from across the country.

Although he paused the music multiple times after spotting fans who needed medical attention, Scott completed his set. The show continued for 37 minutes after officials declared a "mass casualty event," according to a Houston Chronicle timeline.