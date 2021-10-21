Protesters denounce Netflix over Chappelle transgender comments

About 100 people protested near Netflix Inc's headquarters on Wednesday against the streaming pioneer’s decision to release comedian Dave Chappelle’s new special, which they say ridicules transgender people.

Netflix staff members, transgender rights advocates and public officials gathered on a sidewalk outside a Netflix office blocks away from the company's main 13-story Sunset Boulevard building in Los Angeles. Demonstrators held signs proclaiming, “Trans Lives Matter” and “Team Trans” and chanted slogans like “What do we want? Accountability,” “When do we want it? Now.”

Netflix staff were outnumbered by members of the public, but the precise number was not clear. Netflix employees had called for a walkout.

Chief content officer Ted Sarandos acknowledged in interviews before the walkout, “I screwed up” in how he spoke to Netflix’s staff about Chappelle’s special, The Closer.

Sarandos previously defended the decision to air the show, saying Chappelle's language did not cross the line into inciting violence. Netflix posted record subscriber numbers on Tuesday,