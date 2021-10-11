Thomas Sankara's close ally Blaise Compaore on trial with 13 others for his assassination

Former Burkina Faso president and Thomas Sankara's friend and close ally, Blaise Compaore, is on Monday on trial for the assassination of Sankara.

Compaore is standing trial with 13 others for the murder which took place 34 years ago.

The man who championed Pan-Africanism and was compassionately referred to as Africa's Che Guevara in his country, was gunned down in October 1987 during a violent putsch.

The coup d'état saw Compaore rise to the helm and become Burkina Faso's president for 27 years.

According to reports by Al Jazeera, Compaore was also ousted during an uprising, leading him to flee to neighbouring Ivory Coast, where he was granted citizenship.

Former presidential security regiment leader Gilbert Diendere, who was close friends with Compaore, stands accused of complicity in murder, harming state security and complicity in the concealment of corpses.