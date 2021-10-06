Here’s why a former Facebook employee testified against the company before the US Senate

Social media giant Facebook is in the limelight globally amid accusations the company prioritises profits over the safety and mental health of its young users.

Frances Haugen, a former product manager hired to help protect against election interference on Facebook, shared internal research to US lawmakers and the Wall Street Journal which shows the company was aware of the negative effects of its platforms, such as Instagram, but failed to act.

On Monday, Facebook and its apps including Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger experienced a blackout CEO Mark Zuckerberg described as “the worst outage we’ve had in years.”

The company attributed the blackout to a “change to its underlying internet infrastructure that co-ordinates the traffic between its data centres. This interrupted communications and other data centres”.

Here are three things you should know about why Facebook is a hot topic:

Profits over consumer safety

In her first public interview on Sunday, Haugen said Facebook’s own research shows the company amplifies divisions, misinformation and political unrest.

Haugen initially provided the information to the Wall Street Journal under an anonymous identity before doing a public interview on Sunday with 60 Minutes.

“The thing I saw at Facebook over and over again was there were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. Facebook was shown to optimise its own interest, like making more money,” she said.

On Tuesday, Haugen testified in a congressional hearing that children were victims of Facebook’s ignorance as they struggle with body image issues based on the content they see online.