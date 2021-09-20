Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case

A Rwandan court on Monday found Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, guilty of being part of a group responsible for terrorist attacks.

"They should be found guilty for being part of this terror group, MRCD-FLN," judge Beatrice Mukamurenzi said of 20 defendants including Rusesabagina.

"They attacked people in their homes, or even in their cars on the road travelling."

The case has had a high-profile since Rusesabagina, 67, was arrested last year on arrival from Dubai after what he described as a kidnapping by Rwandan authorities.

Since being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle as the hero of the 2004 film Hotel Rwanda, Rusesabagina emerged as a prominent critic of President Paul Kagame, based in the US. He had denied all the charges against him, while his supporters called the trial a sham and proof of Kagame's ruthless treatment of political opponents.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence on nine charges, including terrorism, arson, taking hostages and forming an armed rebel group which he directed from abroad. After the announcement of the initial verdict, one of the defendants became ill, causing a short recess which delayed verdicts on other charges and sentencing.