Portuguese, South African among 41 killed in Indonesia jail blaze

A fire tore through an overcrowded block in a jail in Indonesia's Banten province in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 41 people and injuring dozens, a government spokesperson and media reports said.

Two foreign nationals were among 41 inmates killed in the fire the country's law and human rights minister Yasonna Laoly told a news conference the foreigners were from South Africa and Portugal.

The fire, which broke out at 1 to 2am at the Tangerang Prison Block C, had been extinguished and authorities were still evacuating the facility, said Rika Aprianti, a spokesperson of the prison department of the law and human rights ministry.

“The cause is under investigation,” she said.

The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and had a capacity for 122 people, she said.