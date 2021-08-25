You could be slapped with 12 months jail time for blowing your nose in public without a hanky in Nairobi

Kenya’s capital Nairobi has issued new rules banning anyone from blowing their nose without a hanky in public, spitting on the streets, urinating in undesignated spaces and playing loud music.

The city said people could be fined up to Ksh500,000 (about R68,000) or jail time of up to 12 months for blowing their nose in public without using a handkerchief.

Kenya’s CitizenTV reports the new rules signed into law by acting Nairobi governor Ann Kananu also ban playing loud music, smoking in undesignated places and throwing dirty water, sewage or oil into streets.

“Nairobi is the face of Kenya. We all need a clean and hygienic environment in which to live and work. This is part of what we promised our great people of Nairobi. We must work around the clock to achieve this. A healthy environment is paramount to all of us,” Kananu was quoted to have said by CitizenTV.