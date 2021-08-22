Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson hospitalised with Covid-19

Civil rights leader and former Democratic politician Jesse Jackson and his wife have both been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, the group he founded said in a statement on Saturday.

Jackson, 79 and his wife Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, the statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said.

"There are no further updates at this time. We will provide updates as they become available," the statement added, noting that anyone who was in the vicinity of the couple in recent days should follow public health guidance.