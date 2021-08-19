'Down to nothing' - dry, heavy winds stoke growing California wildfires

An incendiary mix of strong, shifting winds and drought-parched vegetation stoked two of California's largest wildfires on Wednesday, with thousands of people chased from their foothill and forest homes in the Sierra Nevada range.

Some narrowly escaped the latest surge in flames and wind-whipped embers with only the clothes on their backs and the few belongings they managed to pack into their vehicles during chaotic evacuations.

"Everything is gone. It's tearing me up," Fred Bratten, 57, said as he wept during a phone interview with Reuters on Wednesday. "The only thing I can do now is clean my mess up and move on. It's like burying your dead."

Bratten fled his house in the Sierra hamlet of Grizzly Flats, about 65 miles east of Sacramento, the state capital, on Tuesday night. He returned the next day to find the dwelling, which he shared with his son and grandson, reduced to ashes by the so-called Caldor fire.

A four-block radius around his house was likewise burned "down to nothing," Bratten said.

"The cars have been literally melted with pools of metal underneath them," he said. "It's overwhelming."