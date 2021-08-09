Wolfsburg, we have a problem: How VW stalled in China

The intervention in the face of online consumer activism underlines the importance of China, the world's biggest car market, and one which Volkswagen is relying on to fund its €35bn (roughly R613.53bn) transition to electric vehicles and make good on its pledge to overtake Tesla Inc to become global EV leader by 2025.

Global automakers' expensive renunciation of oil comes at a time when they can no longer count on the dominance they have enjoyed in decades gone by in China, where they're feeling the heat from local gasoline and electric players challenging them on technology and design.

A Volkswagen spokesperson said it developed products specifically for the Chinese market and that the test failed by the Passat had simulated a head-on collision between two cars, a scenario it said was less likely in China than the US.

“In China there are central barriers on the highways,” Volkswagen added. “In China there aren't normally as many trucks or pickup trucks compared to US traffic scenarios.”

Asked about the 400-yuan modification, the spokesperson said Volkswagen was constantly improving its products according to customer feedback, and to make them safer.

'Utmost importance for VW'S health'

It's difficult to compare designs of Passats across Volkswagen's markets as they are often fundamentally different vehicles built on different production platforms.

The new Passat in China was the first model to have such a structural modification when it was rolled out in mid-2020, according to the sources. It passed the insurance industry test that its predecessor had failed.

But the reputational and financial damage has proved more persistent for Volkswagen, which has been the top-selling foreign carmaker in China and has made largely healthy profits during its over three decades there, the longest of any overseas player.

Volkswagen's profit per vehicle in the country has fallen from levels of €1,400-1,500 (roughly R24,031 to R25,751) around 2015 to around €1,000 (roughly R17,165) and even closer to €800 (roughly R13,732) in most recent quarters, according to Bernstein analysts who described China as “of utmost importance for VW's financial health”.

Sales of the Passat, and more broadly at the venture with SAIC Motor, have slumped — something Volkswagen has attributed mainly to the backlash over the failed crash test, as well as product line-up issues and a global chip shortage.

In a sign of the financial pressures facing the industry, one internal memo, seen by Reuters, showed SAIC-Volkswagen's finance team ordered managers to cut costs at workshops by 30% in 2019, versus the year before, when China's car sales dropped for the first time since 1990s.

Volkswagen declined to comment on the Bernstein profitability figures or the internal memo.

SAIC-Volkswagen's revenue dropped 26% to 174.5 billion yuan (roughly R393.3bn) last year versus 2019, while profit fell 23% to 31 billion yuan (roughly R69.9bn). Sales of the Passat, once one of the best-sellers in its sedan class before the insurance body's test, fell 32% to 145,805 vehicles, according to consultancy LMC Automotive.