Fire breaks out in Tesla Megapack unit in Australia during testing

A fire broke out in a Tesla Inc Megapack battery unit in Australia on Friday during testing of one of the world's biggest energy storage projects, run by France's Neoen SA, fire authorities said.

The fire erupted during an initial trial of the high-profile energy project known as the Victorian Big Battery near Melbourne on Friday morning local time, authorities said, adding that nobody was injured and the facility was evacuated.

“Neoen and Tesla are working closely with emergency services on site to manage the situation,” Neoen MD Louis de Sambucy said in a statement.

The site had been disconnected from the grid and “there will be no impact to the electricity supply”, added de Sambucy.

The statement did not give the cause of the fire.