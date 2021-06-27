Five dead, 156 still missing in Florida building collapse as searchers race against time

Searchers worked early on Sunday to find more than 150 missing residents amid the rubble of a Florida condo building that collapsed three days ago as questions arose about the tower's structural integrity.

The death toll rose to five on Saturday after emergency workers found a victim in their methodical search of the site in Surfside, a shore town near Miami, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during an evening news briefing.

“Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can,” Levine Cava said.

Workers also found some human remains; three other victims were identified and their family members notified, she said.