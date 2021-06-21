World

Tropical storm Claudette to strengthen again into a tropical storm by early Monday

By Reuters - 21 June 2021
Emergency personnel work at the accident site as smoke rises from the wreckage after about 18 vehicles slammed together on a rain-drenched Alabama highway during Tropical Storm Claudette, in Butler County, Alabama, US, June 19, 2021.
Image: Still image from video obtained via social media. RICKY SCOTT via REUTERS

Tropical depression Claudette has strengthened a little and is expected to become a tropical storm again by early Monday over eastern North Carolina, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The system is located 150 miles (240 km) west-northwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) the NHC added. 

Nine children, one adult killed in Alabama highway crash

Nine children and a young father were killed in a pileup of about 18 vehicles on a rain-drenched Alabama highway during Tropical Storm Claudette.

