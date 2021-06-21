Tropical storm Claudette to strengthen again into a tropical storm by early Monday
Tropical depression Claudette has strengthened a little and is expected to become a tropical storm again by early Monday over eastern North Carolina, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.
The system is located 150 miles (240 km) west-northwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) the NHC added.
Nine children, one adult killed in Alabama highway crash
Nine children and a young father were killed in a pileup of about 18 vehicles on a rain-drenched Alabama highway during Tropical Storm Claudette.
