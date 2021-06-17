Fikile Mbalula catches heat for urging SA to take part in Youth Day challenge

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula caught heat with frustrated social media users on Wednesday, after he asked them to take part in the Sarafina dance challenge in commemoration of Youth Day.

Unemployment, crime and corruption among other social issues dominated responses to the minister's request.

It all started when Mbalula shared a video of the Imbewu cast, who recently reenacted a scene from the hit film Sarafina. Leleti Khumalo, who starred as Sarafina in the film, is among the cast of the popular TV show and also took part in the challenge.

The video went viral across social media platforms after its release on Tuesday.

Mbalula gave the cast a glowing review for recreating the scene and called on South Africans to participate.