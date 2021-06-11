One killed, 10 kidnapped in Nigerian school raid

One student was killed and at least 10 people were kidnapped when gunmen raided a school in northern Nigeria, officials told Reuters on Friday.

The gunmen attacked the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna state, late on Thursday, shooting sporadically and abducting two lecturers and eight students, according to Samuel Aruwan, the state's commissioner of internal security.

Two students were shot, one fatally, while the other was being treated in hospital, Aruwan said.