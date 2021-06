The Fagradalsjfall volcano in Iceland erupted in February but still offers mesmerising visuals more than four months later.

Drone pilot and YouTuber Joey Helms captured the final moments when his drone flew straight into a river of lava.

He recalls the moment: “Around the volcano you have hot gasses that emit turbulence all around it and hot rocks rain on you. Flying these things is tricky.”

TimesLIVE