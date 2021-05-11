Queen Elizabeth to set out UK government's post-pandemic agenda

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will present Prime Minister Boris Johnson's post-pandemic agenda on Tuesday in a speech written by the government that will set out the new laws that ministers intend to pass in the coming year.

The grand 'State Opening of Parliament', a heavily choreographed and costumed ceremony led by the 95-year-old monarch, will this year involve face masks, social distancing, and fewer guests.

The speech will set out Johnson's policymaking priorities as he plans Britain's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and seeks to fulfil the promises he made to voters in 2019 on creating new opportunities for left-behind regions and communities.

Since his election, Johnson's government has been overwhelmed by efforts to manage a coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered swathes of the economy and put voters in months of restrictive lockdowns.