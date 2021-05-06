Kenya reports Covid-19 variant detected in India - health ministry
A variant of Covid-19 first diagnosed in India has been detected in Kenya, the health ministry said on Wednesday, days after the same variant was detected in neighbouring Uganda.
The health ministry last week said Kenya was suspending flights to and from India.
Tanzania announced on Tuesday that it would suspend flights to and from India amid the Covid-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said.
Tanzania said this was the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president.
It joins a growing list of East African countries that have halted flights to and from India.
The suspension is effective immediately and will apply until further notice, the statement from health minister Abel Makubi dated Tuesday said. Exceptions would be made for cargo planes and pre-approved flights on humanitarian, diplomatic, and medical missions.
